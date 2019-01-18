SC extends its powers to GB

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled extending its constitutional powers to Gilgit-Baltistan.

A seven-judge bench, headed by Justice Saqib Nisar, issued the order after hearing the petitions challenging the vires of the Gilgit Baltistan Empowerment and Self-Governance Order, 2009. The court released its written order regarding the constitutional status of the Gilgit Baltistan as well as the grant of the fundamental rights to its citizens and ruled that the powers of the top court also extend to the region. The court ruled that no part of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan can be abolished or amended without proper legislation.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018 was earlier opposed by people from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who demanded that the Gilgit Baltistan should be declared a part of Pakistan instead of being administered through presidential orders. The proposed reforms draft states that the federal government intends to grant Gilgit Baltistan the status of a provisional province, "subject to the decision of the plebiscite to be conducted under the UN resolutions," with all the privileges provided by the Constitution. The move, however, would require an amendment to the Constitution, which needs a two-thirds majority in the Parliament and "would take time". Therefore, as an interim measure, the government plans to give such fundamental rights to the Gilgit Baltistan residents as enjoyed by the people of any other province.

On Thursday, the court clarified that no changes will be made to the current state of Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir and that the constitutional status of these areas shall be determined through a referendum. It further said that this process should take place within 14 days. The order said that Pakistan and India are responsible for giving more rights to the people of the areas under their control and until the referendum happens, Pakistan is bound to give Gilgit Baltistan as many rights as possible. The court further held that several administrative offices have already been created in the area under the Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018. The Gilgit Baltistan courts hold the right to review the law-making done by the Gilgit Baltistan Council. However, these courts do not hold constitutional rights within Pakistan. The people of Gilgit Baltistan will be able to challenge the appellant court's decisions in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the court also gave suggestions about changes in the presidential ordinance and clarified that the President of Pakistan can enforce the order upon the proposal of the Federation. The court made it clear that the 2018 Order cannot be amended and ruled that if the Parliament makes any changes to this order they can be "examined on the touchstone of the Constitution.