Hospital marks anniversary

LAHORE: The 24th anniversary of establishment of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre Lahore was celebrated here, where a number of schools from around the city participated in.

The celebration activities were planned in the hospital arena where the cricket ground was temporarily walled and roofed to contain the event decorated with all kinds of colors and filled with innocent smiles of children. A number of performances were presented by the students of various private schools, while a great number of students from other school systems also attended the event.

A birthday card creating competition was a part of the event where prizes were distributed among the winners. The event concluded with a cake cutting ceremony by pediatric patients.