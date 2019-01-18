Action against POs, vehicle thieves

LAHORE: After completion of appointment of best crime fighter officers across the province, the police force will work day and night and chase the criminals for provision of full relief to the public.

This was stated by Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi while addressing the all RPOs and DPOs’ conference through a video link at Central Police Office, Lahore.

The IG said RPOs’ conference would be held every month to examine the crime situation in their regions. In the conference, a strategy of strict action was decided against proclaimed offenders, court absconders, car and motorcycle lifters and drug paddlers.

In order to stop transportation of stolen cars and motorcycles to other provinces, the police pickets at the provincial borders will be made functional. It has been decided to keep permanent coordination of all field officers in this regard so that vehicle lifting might be obstructed. Furthermore, it was also decided that all the recovered vehicles and other articles would be handed over to their owners. Implementation of already evolved operational strategy by the IG particularly for Lahore police was reviewed to elimination crime.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer BA Nasir told the IG that the police stations of Lahore had been divided into three categories according to crime graph, with 35 police stations in A category, 25 in B and 24 in C category. The CCPO said 150 special operation teams had been constituted besides, re-deployment of PRU and Dolphin Squads. As a result of crime mapping and tracking of hardened criminals, effective checking of motorcycles, deployment of anti-vehicle lifting squad on pickets, there has been 27 per cent reduction in theft incidents and 20 pc decline in thefts of motorcycles. In addition, there has been 43 pc decrease in robberies on roads.

It was also discussed in the conference that the police force would only be deployed for crime fighting while the officials deputed with the retired officers and unauthorised people would be withdrawn.

A comprehensive and strict pre-emptive strategy was finalized to stop incidents of theft, dacoity with murder, child abuse and street crime.

Establishment of alternate dispute resolution committee for resolution of public issues was discussed in detail and all field officers briefed the IG that they had finalised the names of the people persons for the committees.

The IG directed Special Branch Additional IG Zaeem Iqbal that the process of verification of the nominated persons for the committees be completed within one week so that the committees might become functional.

strike: Goods transport owners of the provincial metropolis on Thursday observed a strike against what they termed injustice being meted out to them by government authorities including traffic police, customs and metropolitan corporation. They staged a protest at Circular Road near Akbari Gate, under the banner of Pakistan Goods Transport Association, which turned into a sit-in which they threatened to continue till their issues were resolved by the authorities.