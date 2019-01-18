PU training

Punjab University’s Institute of Applied Psychology in collaboration with College of Earth and Environmental Sciences and Centre for Health and Gender Equality (CHANGE) organised a three-day students’ societies training to promote peace narrative through arts and culture.

The students of both the institutes attended the training. Muhammad Pervaiz, Director Program CHANGE, and CEES faculty member Zahra engaged the students in interactive activities, lectures, plays, brainstorming sessions. Famous journalists discussed the causes and effects of violence and the steps to be taken to promote peace.

Institute of Applied Psychology Director Prof Dr Farah Malik highlighted the importance of need of peace in society and how arts and culture was an important source to achieve peace.The director motivated the students to participate in such forums.