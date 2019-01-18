Tile manufacturers seek incentives

KARACHI: All Pakistan Ceramic Tiles Manufacturers Association (APCTMA) has expressed the hope that the upcoming mini-budget would help out the local tile manufacturers, a statement said on Thursday.

A spokesman for the association said the tile industry can grow and become export-oriented industry, if the government supports it to make local tiles internationally competitive.

Owing to high input costs, including recent hike in gas prices (Rs600 to Rs780/mmbtu), locally produced tiles are finding it hard to compete in the local and global markets, the spokesman said.

Huge influx of smuggled tiles and imports at lower valuation, which capture approximately over 40 percent of the country’s tile market, is hurting the local manufacturers, as well as govt’s revenue, the spokesman added.