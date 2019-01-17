MIUC holds session on entrepreneurship

Islamabad : Metropolitan International University College (MIUC) under the flagship of Roots International Schools and Colleges, has been a strong proponent of entrepreneurial activities through its curriculum and co-curricular activities, says a press release.

Through Roots International Innovative Learning Programme, Roots International Career Acceleration Programme, celebration of Entrepreneurs’ Week and conduction of open days, students are trained with entrepreneurial skills and ethos. Metropolitan International University College invited Parvez Abbasi, project director National Incubation Center to conduct an interactive session with students of Roots International Schools and Colleges.

Mr. Parvez conducted a highly informative and motivational session. Initially he introduced students to the notion of ‘entrepreneurship’ and asked students what they already know about the concept. Students were toured through the idea of entrepreneurship, and how they can pursue entrepreneurship. Students were motivated to adopt virtuous values and ethos. Stories of successful startups were shared that exceedingly inspired the students. Students were guided on how they can pursue their ideas and establish their entrepreneurial ventures. They were also familiarized with National Incubation Center and mentorship it provides to young entrepreneurs. Session provided students with an excellent opportunity to accumulate knowledge, and the interactive mode of the session kept them keenly interested.

As part of its commitment of imparting students with entrepreneurial values from the start and to groom student entrepreneurs, MIUC is also establishing an incubation center with partnership with National Incubation center. Metropolitan International Incubation center will provide students with a space for innovation and mentorship to build on their ideas in a strategic manner. This center will aid students to nourish their start-ups, and evolve them into successful businesses. This venture is an initiative of Mr. Walid Mushtaq to promote entrepreneurship among youth of Pakistan. Mr. Walid Mushtaq believes in inculcating students with entrepreneurial values of vision, resoluteness, trust, honesty, passion, fortitude and most importantly hard work. Nurturing entrepreneurship among students will reap benefits for the economy of the whole country. MIUC incubation center will act as a catalyst in the economic and social progress of the country.