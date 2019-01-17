RMC retirees still await pension

Rawalpindi : As happening over the last couple of years due to indifference of the concerned authorities in the local government more than 2,000 retired employees of Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) have yet not been paid their pensions for the month of December 2018 thus causing great problems for them.

Talking to ‘The News’ here on Wednesday, the president of Pensioners Association, Tahir Mahmood Khan, its general secretary, Malik Mohammad Aazam and Joint Secretary, Ghulam Shabbir representing all retired employees of RMC old TMA alleged that the payment of pensions to them has delayed because of indifference of Mayor Rawalpindi, Sardar Nasim.

Continuing the association president said that the Supreme Court has already directed to utilize development funds or expenditure of utility bills to clear the pensions of retired workers first. As now the retired employees have yet not received their December pensions, it is a clear violation of the orders of the apex court. The non enforcement of court orders is clearly a contempt, Tahir Mahmood told.

The association members appealed to the Chief Minister of Punjab as well as Rawalpindi Commissioner to take immediate notice of the issue and direct the concerned authorities as well as Rawalpindi Mayor to take steps for paying pensions to the retired employees at the earliest. They also demanded Supreme Court to take Suo Motto action against violation of its orders by the related officials in the local government. Pension is our right but over the last couple of years we are forced to beg for it only because of indifference of the officials concerned, Tahir alleged.

If the concerned authorities in the local government continues the same practice of delaying payment of pensions to retired employees of RMC then along with workers, the Pensioners Association would launch a protest movement and make a sit-in while marching towards Bani Gala to express our anger, resentment as well as to bring the matter towards the notice of Prime Minister, Imran Khan. Over the last couple of years we have adopted very peaceful strategy however, in future the retired employees would see the way of Bani Gala to make sit-in outside the PMs house, the representatives cleared.