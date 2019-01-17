70 years old policies have to be changed, says Aleem

LAHORE: In the first phase of the quarterly review meetings of different departments, started on the directions of the Punjab chief minister, five departments came under discussion in a meeting chaired by Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan at Chief Minister’s House.

The provincial ministers of agriculture, food, irrigation, livestock and forests attended the meeting wherein the secretaries of the departments were also present.

The provincial senior minister said, “For the current quarter of the year, we have to come up with the long and short-term planning and proposals to increase performance. In the last four months, many unpopular but realistic steps were taken and their burden affected the common man, and now it is our prime responsibility to take remedial measures accordingly.”

He said the common man had high hope from the present leadership. “It is our prime duty to listen to the complaints and go for their genuine solution,” he added. Abdul Aleem Khan directed the senior officers to keep in view the vision of the present government and take steps in the light of the directions of the prime minister and chief minister. He added that the old policies of 70 years had to be changed now and there was much work to be done for which everyone would have to work day and night.

He said the government was striving to meeting challenges faced by the country. The senior provincial minister reviewed the performance of each department and gave them next targets to be completed up March 31, 2019. He observed that practical work should be done in Livestock Department for export zones. He advised the officers concerned to provide more facilities to the farmers. He praised the performance of the food authority and called upon to set up nutrition clinics in each district.

The provincial secretaries of the five departments also expressed their views. corruption-free: Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas held an open court at the office of Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board here on Wednesday. A large number of people attended the open court and presented their complaints to the minister.

Murad Raas issued on the spot instructions for the solution to the problems of the people. Solving the problems of general public is our responsibility and the new Pakistan will be free from corruption and illiteracy.

People will enjoy basic facilities like health and education on their doorsteps, he added. Murad Raas reiterated that no child will be without basic right of education because PTI is committed to ensuring social justice in society. Democracy is aimed to establish a holistic system of public welfare where people will not have to move from pillar to post for the solution to their problems. He said hundred-day plan is aimed to organise the public welfare agenda.

He said Punjab will be made a modern province with regard to education and added that parents should give priority to the education of their children. Literacy rate will have to increase to hundred percent to get benefit in 21st century, he added. Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to ameliorating the lot of the common man. The officers of schools education department should also keep their doors open to solve the public problems at the earliest.