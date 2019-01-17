IG seeks report of murder in police custody

LAHORE: Punjab Police IG has directed CPO Multan to ensure no police officials should trespass their powers and not perturb any citizen without any reason.

While taking notice of an incident, in which a man died in police custody due to torture, IG directed CPO Multan to personally conduct an enquiry of the incident. CPO Multan unveiled in his report that 27-year-old Imran Ashraf, a resident of district Khanewal, who was arrested by TASI in theft case. This case was registered on 14 November at Qadir Pur Rawaan Police Station. TASI in collusion with the complainant kept the said accused somewhere out of police station under illegal detention and took him to Nishtar Hospital around 1:50am where he was declared dead.

After the result of initial investigations, SHO and TASI have been held liable for this incident and both have been arrested regarding this issue.

trophy: Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz will grace the cash awards ceremony of All Pakistan Co-curricular Competitions. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar will preside over the event.

Punjab University clinched team trophy and Rs100,000 cash award in universities/colleges category. After the 5-day long competitions in 48 event categories, GCU Lahore and GCU Faisalabad shared the 2nd position and Rs50,000 cash award. In schools category, Wapda High Schools Shalamar and Daanish School for Boys Chishtian obtained 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. Over 1,500 participants from 350 institutions of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, KP and Kashmir participated in the event.

Civil servants: A delegation of civil servants from Sri Lanka Wednesday visited the Government College University Lahore and met with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah at the university’s Syndicate Committee Room.

The Sri Lankan delegation discussed with the Vice-Chancellor policy formulation, financial resources and future development plans of GCU. Prof Hassan Shah also briefed the delegation about the traditions and academic achievements of GCU. Dean Faculty of Science Prof Dr Islam Ullah Khan was also present.