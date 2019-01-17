close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
AFP
January 17, 2019

US, Canada promise ‘unbiased’ process for Chinese executive

World

WASHINGTON: The United States and Canada on Wednesday promised an "unbiased" legal process for a Chinese executive whose arrest in Vancouver at US request has riled Beijing.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland discussed the arrest on Tuesday in a phone call in which they also voiced concern about the "arbitrary detentions" of Canadians in China, the US State Department said.

"They noted their continued commitment to Canada’s conduct of a fair, unbiased and transparent legal proceeding and US extradition request with respect to Ms. Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei," a State Department statement said.

Meng was detained last month as she switched planes, on a request by the United States, which says she violated Washington’s sanctions on Iran. Soon afterward, China detained two Canadians, a former diplomat and a businessman, on accusations of endangering national security, moves seen in Ottawa and Washington as retaliatory.

