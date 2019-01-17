Japan sees record 31m tourists in 2018

TOKYO: Japan welcomed a record 31 million foreign visitors in 2018, official data showed on Wednesday, as the country gears up to host the Rugby World Cup this year and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The world’s third largest economy, also known for its ancient temples and vibrant pop culture, welcomed 31.2 million visitors in 2018, up 8.7 percent from the previous year, according to the Japan National Tourism Organisation.

Fellow Asian countries dominated the inbound tourist figures, with more than eight million Chinese tourists (up 13.9 percent) and 7.5 million South Koreans (up 5.6 percent) visiting Japan.

Taiwanese tourists were next, accounting for 4.8 million people. Collectively the visitors, which include business people with limited-term stays, spent a record 4.5 trillion yen ($41.5 billion) in Japan, according to the Japan Tourism Agency. Chinese visitors were the biggest spenders, spending a whopping 1.54 trillion yen -- or just more than one third of total tourism outlay.