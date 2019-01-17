CITY PULSE: Cheetah and Other Stories

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Risham Syed’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Cheetah and Other Stories’ until January 24. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

The Sound of Quill

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Shah Abdullah Alamee’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Sound of Quill’ until January 24. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

Moazzam Ali

The ArtCiti Gallery is hosting Moazzam Ali’s solo art exhibition from January 17 to January 20. Call 021-35250495 for more information.

Dot. Line. Shape.

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Tahira Noreen, Maha Minhaj, Sana Ibrahim, Nahel Fatima and Hassan Shah Gillani’s art exhibition titled ‘Dot. Line. Shape.’ from January 18 to January 28. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Djamilia

The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Djamilia’ at 6:30pm on January 22. Set in Kyrgyzstan, the film is based on the search for Djamilia, the titular young woman in Chingiz Aitmatov’s novella who rebels against the rules of Kyrgyz society. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

Thoughts from the Celestial Realm

The Koel Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Gull’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Thoughts from the Celestial Realm’ until January 25. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Laughter Fest

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting ‘Karachi Laughter Fest 2019’ until January 20. Madcap comedy, hilarious political satire, uproarious domestic farce, side-splitting stand-up - the event has it all. This year they have a stellar line-up of Pakistani and international performances: seven comic plays, three stand-up shows and a Dastangoi performance. Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Mansur Aye

The ArtKaam Gallery is hosting ‘Mansur Aye’, an exhibition of some 45 rare artworks from a private collection, until January 19. Call 0317-1160642 for more information.