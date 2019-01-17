Illegal, spurious drugs seized in Landhi

The Drug Control Administration of Sindh on Wednesday inspected over 15 medical stores and pharmacies in different areas of Landhi and seized a huge quantity of suspected spurious and unregistered and smuggled medicines which were openly being sold to people.

Most of the illegal medicines were smuggled medicines and aphrodisiacs for problems related to sexual health, drug administration officials said and claimed that the majority of these drugs were imitations of international brands.

“Today, we inspected over 15 medical stores and pharmacies in Landhi where we found illegal, unregistered, spurious and counterfeit medicines, which were openly being sold,” Chief Drug Inspector Adnan Rizvi said, adding that they had also found suspected counterfeit samples of common cough and cold medicines and as well as stimulants used for the treatment of impotence and other health issues.

Officials claim that medical stores earn thousands of rupees annually from the sale of such smuggled stimulants, while imitations of international brands of Indian origin were also commonly available in Karachi and the rest of the province.