Police van kills young man, injures two others

A 23-year-old man was killed and two teenagers were injured in the Defence Housing Authority on Wednesday after a police van hit the motorbike the young men were riding.

The unfortunate incident took place at the crossing of Khayaban-e-Mujahid and Khayaban-e-Shujaat in the jurisdiction of the Darakhshan police station. When rescuers from different welfare associations reached the site, they found the three young men with critical injuries.

The victims were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where one of them succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The deceased was later identified as Abrar Siddiqui, 23, and the injured as Kamran Hamza, 18, and Saud Tariq, 19.

Darakhshan’s Additional SHO Faiz Ali said the young men were returning home after finishing their shift at a restaurant in Clifton when the speeding police van (registration No. SPM-777) hit their motorbike.

Siddiqui was a resident of Umer Colony in the Sharea Faisal locality. His body was later taken away from the hospital by his heirs without completing the necessary formalities. The District South police spokesperson said the van belonged to a security pool and it was assigned to the detail of former Karachi police chief Mushtaq Mahar, adding that the officials were returning after finishing their duty when their vehicle hit the two-wheeler.

He said the police van has been impounded and the security detail’s officials have been made part of the investigation to ascertain the facts of the incident. The spokesperson said the police have registered a case on behalf of the state because the family of the deceased did not agree to file a complaint. He said FIR No. 38/19 has been registered and further investigation is under way.