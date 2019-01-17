Financial strain

In order to climb up the financial sector’s ladder, I have to take professional exams conducted by foreign accounting bodies. Since I have a full-time job, saving up for the exam wasn’t much difficult. However, the sudden devaluation of the rupee has affected my purchasing power. In addition, the unprecedented inflation has made it difficult to cover my educational expenses. The exam fee of these courses is paid in dollars or GBP. Both currencies are stronger than the rupee. The monthly expenses, including fuel expenses, are also rising at a fast pace. Under such circumstances, paying the fee is becoming increasingly difficult.

The point is I am a professional who is studying the subject to polish my skill set. There are a number of students who opt for these exams right after passing their intermediate or A Levels. These students depend on their families, who often have to shell out for their educational expenses of three or four children. It is feared that with time, and if this unbridled inflation remained as it is, students from lower-income backgrounds will not be able to study globally recognised professional courses. As a result, besides the flow of money, the flow of knowledge will also remain restricted to the rich.

Huzaifa Imran

Karachi