close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 17, 2019

Financial strain

Newspost

January 17, 2019

In order to climb up the financial sector’s ladder, I have to take professional exams conducted by foreign accounting bodies. Since I have a full-time job, saving up for the exam wasn’t much difficult. However, the sudden devaluation of the rupee has affected my purchasing power. In addition, the unprecedented inflation has made it difficult to cover my educational expenses. The exam fee of these courses is paid in dollars or GBP. Both currencies are stronger than the rupee. The monthly expenses, including fuel expenses, are also rising at a fast pace. Under such circumstances, paying the fee is becoming increasingly difficult.

The point is I am a professional who is studying the subject to polish my skill set. There are a number of students who opt for these exams right after passing their intermediate or A Levels. These students depend on their families, who often have to shell out for their educational expenses of three or four children. It is feared that with time, and if this unbridled inflation remained as it is, students from lower-income backgrounds will not be able to study globally recognised professional courses. As a result, besides the flow of money, the flow of knowledge will also remain restricted to the rich.

Huzaifa Imran

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost