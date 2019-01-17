close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
January 17, 2019

Tour to South Africa

Newspost

January 17, 2019

For South Africa, the victory in the last Test match was easy. The Proteas outperformed Pakistan’s team in all disciplines of the game. Even though our bowlers tried to give a tough time, our batsmen’s bad performance destroyed all chances of winning, if there were any.

In the last innings, our opening pair had a good start but after their sudden dismissal South African pacers played even more aggressively and sealed the landslide victory. Our batting coach needs to do extra homework with the batsmen to help them play with patience and teach them how to spend enough time on the crease. An all-out effort is required to put the cricket team back on the road to victory. As the World Cup is just a few months away, our team will have to do away with the current bad patch as early as possible to secure a respectable position in the big event.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

