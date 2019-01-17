close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
January 17, 2019

Leadership traits

Newspost

January 17, 2019

This refers to the article ‘Missing leadership’ (January 16)by Miftah Ismail. It is unbelievable that PM Imran Khan was not aware of the sudden devaluation of the rupee and learned about it through the media. What the writer has said in case of loadshedding is thought-provoking.

It is obvious that decisions relating to the procurement of LNG and the use of furnace oil cannot be taken by the MDs of gas companies. It seems that some major decisions are made by a few individuals without formal discussions with the relevant ministers.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

