close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

Exporters eye Chinese potato market

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

KARACHI: Urging the government to ensure the sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) requirements, demanded by the China, at the earliest, exporters on Wednesday cheered the Asian giant’s desire to import Pakistani potatoes.

“It was high time to capitalise on the huge potential of Chinese market,” Abdul Malik, Chairman Pakistan Fruits and Vegetables Importers, Exporters and Merchants Association (PFVA), said in a letter written to Secretary Commerce.

Malik, in the letter, said recently on request of the Ministry of National Food Security & Research, it was

agreed that China would urgently initiate the process of potato import from Pakistan after fulfilling the SPS requirements.

China imports approximately 1million metric ton of potato of various varieties from different countries. Pakistan has bumper crop of potato this year having substantial surplus quantity for export.

Had this unique opportunity not surfaced, the growers would have no other option but to bury the huge surplus quantity in ground sustaining huge financial losses, he wrote in the letter.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business