Rs15b for treatment plant

FAISALABAD: The waste water treatment plant will be completed at a cost of Rs 15 billion with the cooperation and financial assistance of Denmark. The plant would help utilise 150 MGD waste water of Maddoana Drain for irrigation purpose. In this connection, a delegation of Denmark visited Faisalabad and held meeting with Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar. The delegation was headed by Deputy Head of Mission Ms Bente Schiller while RDC Director Ulrik Netterstrom, Investment Director Danida, Wasa MD Faqir Muhammad Ch and other officers were also present.