Operation Raddul FassadFC foils terrorist activity in Chaman

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Tuesday foiled a terrorist activity in Balochistan, says an ISPR press release issued here.

During an intelligence-based operation on suspected terrorist hideout in Chaman, Frontier Corps, Balochistan, apprehended an unregistered Afghan individual along with prepared suicide jackets, improvised explosive device-making material and communication equipment. Al-Azizia, Flagship decisions IHC to hear NAB appeals on 21st Obaid Abrar Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear the NAB appeals against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment corruption references on January 21.

A two-member division bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, will take up the appeals challenging the accountability court’s verdicts in the two references.

The accountability court sentenced Nawaz to seven years in prison and fined Rs1.5 billion in Al-Azizia case on December 24. He was acquitted in the Flagship corruption reference.

In its appeal against Nawaz’s acquittal in the Flagship reference, the National Accountability Bureau contends that the court’s verdict is against the law and it should have been announced in light of evidence presented.

The IHC has been requested to declare the accountability court decision in Flagship reference null and void. The appeal said sufficient evidences had been provided against Nawaz Sharif in the Flagship reference. “It is illegal to acquit Nawaz Sharif merely on the basis of benefit of doubt,” the NAB stated.

The Bureau requested that the IHC sentence Nawaz Sharif on the basis of evidence. The appeal further stated that in Al-Azizia corruption reference, seven-year jail term handed to Nawaz Sharif was not enough and it should be increased.