Woman killed for ‘honour’

MINGORA: A woman was allegedly killed for honour in the Matta tehsil of the Swat district, police said on Tuesday. They said one Hayatullah with the assistance of his father Bakhtzada and mother Rehmania strangulated his wife to death in Arambagh in Matta. The police arrested Hayatullah and Bakhtzada and started an investigation.
