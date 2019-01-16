Millions of Hindus gather for Kumbh Mela

ALLAHABAD, India: The largest gathering of humanity on the planet began Tuesday, with tens of millions showered in rose petals and holy ash at a spectacular Hindu festival on India’s sacred riverbanks.

The Kumbh Mela is expected to attract more than 100 million pilgrims to Allahabad over the next seven weeks to bathe in waters considered among the holiest in Hinduism. Allahabad rises alongside the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, and the banks of these hallowed rivers have transformed into a riot of colour for the centuries-old festival. A gigantic tent city has emerged near the confluence of the rivers, where Hindus believe bathing during the Kumbh helps cleanse sins and brings salvation. Before dawn thousands of naked holy men smeared in ash, some on horseback, proceeded toward the rivers’ meeting point known as “Sangam”. The “naga sadhus” plunged into the chilly waters before the sun rose, as nearby devotees chanted praises to the Hindu deity Shiva.

“This is the purpose of my life,” said Sadhu Sridhar, reapplying a grey ash to his body after emerging from the waters. Throughout the day, millions of pilgrims will queue in huge processions for their chance to plunge into the waters in northern Uttar Pradesh state. Thirty million devotees — more than the entire population of Australia — are said to have bathed on a single auspicious day.

A helicopter dropped rose petals Tuesday on an endless sea of dreadlocked sadhus smoking marijuana, priests offering blessings in saffron robes and pilgrims from every corner of India.