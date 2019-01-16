Helmet campaign cut casualties up to 80pc: CTO

LAHORE: Lahore Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik has praised the role of the media with regard to the helmet campaign. He said he was thankful to the media for support in making the helmet campaign successful, reducing in the ratio of casualties up to 80 per cent.

He said this while addressing a ceremony held at Alhamra Hall to honour the hard-working, honest and dutiful officers and officials of the City Traffic Police Lahore. DSP Traffic Headquarters Mansoor Naji and Traffic Warden Zaheer Paracha were given away the best officer prizes. Total 50 officials were rewarded with prizes. Bouquets and souvenirs were also present to the officers who got retired. Some officials were given away Umrah tickets and cheques through a lucky draw for recitating Darood Pak for 10 million times at Manawan Police Lines. CCPO Lahore B.A Nasir was the chief guest of the event. CTO Liaqat Ali Malik said 600 incidents of tormenting traffic wardens were recorded in 2018. A number of traffic wardens were dismissed from service on inappropriate behavour with the citizens.

OPC: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab, Vice Chairperson Waseem Akhtar called on Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi in his office to discuss various issues of expatriate Pakistanis pertaining to Police Department.

security: Foolproof security arrangements would be made during the matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore. This was stated by Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar in a meeting held at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmad and the high-ranking police officers were also present. The Home additional chief secretary was briefed about the security for PSL. He directed the officers concerned to provide facilities and security to the cricketers and citizens on a top priority basis.