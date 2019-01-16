close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
AFP
January 16, 2019

Japan Olympic chief denies corruption allegations

Sports

TOKYO: The head of Japan’s Olympic Committee Tuesday denied involvement in a suspect payment made before Tokyo was awarded the 2020 Games, while apologising for any possible impact on the hosting of the event.

French investigating magistrates have indicted Tsunekazu Takeda as they probe two payments of 2.8 million Singapore dollars ($2.1 million) made before the Japanese capital was chosen to host the Olympics.

During a nationally televised news conference lasting only seven minutes, Takeda said: “I was never involved in any decision-making process” over the payment.Takeda added that he had already protested his innocence during questioning by French authorities in Paris on December 10.

