Wed Jan 16, 2019
January 16, 2019

LG to unveil new gram laptops

Business

January 16, 2019

KARACHI: LG Electronics (LG) reveals the latest entries in its ultra-light gram laptop line at CES 2019 – the new LG gram 17 (model 17Z990) and 14-inch LG gram 2-in-1 (model 14T990), both 2019 CES Innovation Award winners, a statement said on Tuesday.

Adding more processing power and all-around usability, the LG gram 17 stays true to LG gram’s winning formula, balancing the technology and features users demand with a level of portability previously thought impossible for a laptop this size, it added.

The 14-inch model is a 2-in-1 “convertible” laptop, which conveniently folds to transform from laptop to tablet and back again, presenting users with unparalleled flexibility for a truly versatile on-the-go computing solution.

While many competing products force consumers to choose between portability and performance, the LG gram 17 sacrifices neither, successfully delivering on both fronts.

A CES 2019 Innovation Awards honoree, it offers speed, power and a generous 17-inch high-resolution display all within a 15.6-inch class body, it added.

