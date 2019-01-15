Never crossed limit in taking any action: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday stressed that he never exceeded limit in any of his action.

The CJP launched a police reforms committee report titled "Police Reforms: Way Forward" at a special ceremony at Supreme Court in Islamabad.

“There is a lot to be done for the justice system. People don’t want corruption and bribery culture, they want supremacy of the law,” he said, reported Geo News. Justice Nisar said he had 56-year-long affiliation with the Lahore High Court. "My father practiced law here and I would keep on playing in these corridors."

Speaking about lawyers, he said they were integral part of the judicial system. "I laid the foundation of judicial activism with sincerity. If I visited a hospital then it was to tell them that treatment facilities were not there; I did not operate on someone at the hospital."

The chief justice said, "I committed several mistakes, intentionally or unintentionally. But there was no malafide intention in them." The CJP is set to retire from his post on January 17. In the ceremony, the chief justice maintained that his suo moto notice on DPO Pakpattan case faced criticism and objection.

He articulated that no one focused over police reforms before AD Khawaja case. Chief justice emphasised on further improvement in the criminal justice system. Speaking about the report, he said it provides a roadmap to overhaul the police department keeping in view the modern challenges. He accentuated for implementation of the report in letter and spirit to bring about a visible change in the functioning of the department.

The chief justice declared that depoliticising police and making it people friendly are at the core of the recommendations. A strong police force is a prerequisite for providing a transparent and efficient justice system in any country, he added.

The chief justice affirmed that rule of law is imperative for peace and prosperity of the society. He stressed that police has an important role to play in maintaining law and order, and ensuring rule of law in the country. Therefore, it is important that the force must be made fully independent and strong, he held.