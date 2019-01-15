Military courts helped eliminate terror: PML-N chief

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Monday said military courts were established as a result of legislation during their government which contributed significantly towards the country’s success in the war against terrorism.

Talking to the media here, he said the government was yet to contact him for consultation about the military courts’ extension. However, he said the PML-N would ponder over the issue if the government contacted them.

To a question, he said the Supreme Court had taken the best decision by rejecting the NAB appeal against suspension of accountability court’s verdict in Avenfield case. “The Supreme Court has taken the best decision which will take forward supremacy of the law in the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, former president of Pakistan and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari Monday said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was strongly opposed to the military courts’ extension and the same was the party’s position.

However, he hinted that whenever the government contacted him on the extension issue, he would deliberate. Talking to reporters at the National Assembly, Zardari said, “Our party chairman has taken a clear and strong position on the matter [of extension in the military courts] and the party has also taken same strong position on it,” he said.

Asked what would be his position if the government contacted him on the issue, Zardari replied briefly, “We will see when the government talks in this regard.”

When a reporter reminded the ex-president of his role played in the past, he said the prime minister at that time had consulted him and requested him so he had played his role in this regard.

Asked about the possibility of meeting with ex-prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he said, “Let’s see”. When asked why institutions had failed to bring reforms necessitating extension in the military courts after every two years, Zardari smilingly skipped the question and asked the journalist about his age.

When the journalist told him about his age, Zardari remarked with a beaming face, “Politics in Pakistan is about of 60 to 70 years and you are asking so big questions in 25 years.” When asked if Nawaz Sharif had refused to meet him, Zardari smilingly said, “Whether we also not refused to meet him.” Replying to a question with regard to in-house change in Sindh, he said what would be the difference if there were GDA or PDA.