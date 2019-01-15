Haripur district nazim removed thru no-trust vote

HARIPUR: District Nazim Adil Islam was removed through a no-confidence vote by members of Haripur District Council here on Monday.

Majority of the members of the district council, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-N members, had formally submitted no-trust resolution against Adil Islam a few days ago.

After mandatory debate on the motion on Friday, the convener had fixed Monday for voting, which was held amid tight police security. The convener, Agha Shabir, asked for a vote count soon after proceedings commenced. During the voting through show of hands, 56 members out of 59, who were present in the session, voted in favour of the motion while three abstained.

After the vote count, the convener announced the removal of district nazim. The house was adjourned for an indefinite period. As per contents of the resolution, Adil Islam was accused of corruption, mismanagement and adopting derogatory attitude towards the members.