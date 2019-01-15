Clarification

Islamabad: This is in reference to a news story published in “The News/Jang” on January 8, 2019 with the title, “First, He Lost Wife, then Trust in the System”, says a press release.

The case dates back to 2012, at that time as per hospital policy, full review of hospital mortality was done by a team of experts and no negligence by the treating doctors was found. This was explained to the family at that time. The question in this news item was the different causes of death were given by various doctors. The word different used in the said news item is incorrect. The opinion given by different doctors was series of events leading to demise. Since there were more than one factors contributing to the death, the doctors preparing the summary and information mentioned one of these rather than all of them. This led to confusion mentioned in this news item.

There were multiple contributing factors leading to the death. In this case, neither any fact was concealed nor any information was changed as alleged.

Death rarely results from on y one cause, and it can be caused by a variety of factors. There are multiple contributing causes of death in addition to the reported underlying cause of death. According to the evidence and published scientific literature, the analysis of multiple cause-of-death data reveals that it is extremely important to understand that physicians report the causal train of events through which they believe that different conditions or events may have led to each other and ultimately caused death.