HEC chairman visits IST

Islamabad: Dr. Tariq Banuri, chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC) visited Institute of Space Technology (IST), Islamabad here on Monday. He was received by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Syed Wilayat Husain and the senior faculty members of IST.

Dr. Banuri addressed the faculty and students of IST and highlighted the current national issues of prime importance. He spoke about the water crisis in the country and encouraged researchers including students to devise mechanisms by using technology to avoid water wastage.

He shared his valuable thoughts about bringing advancements in the current HEC’s processes. Automation of the core areas like researchers’ portal, attestation process and centralized database were few of the highlighted upcoming endeavours of HEC.

HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri, while addressing the faculty and students, said HEC is striving hard for the promotion of higher education in Pakistan. He said efforts are also being made to invest in capacity building of faculty and university. He emphasized on quality, leadership and governance for the promotion of innovation in higher education academic institutions.

“HEC will try to provide resources to all eligible students to pursue their higher studies,” he said. He emphasised on finding the solution of problems prevailing in society and to come up with innovative and sustainable solutions for the socio-economic growth of the country.

Dr. Tariq visited the different laboratories at IST and commended the efforts of IST in the development of Space Technology at Pakistan. A short presentation was given to chairman HEC about the ongoing projects especially related with climate and environmental sciences at IST. Dr. Tariq also inked his comments in the visitor’s book and planted a tree at IST.