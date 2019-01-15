PU awards three PhDs

LAHORE: Punjab University has awarded three PhD degrees to the scholars. Aqsa Gulzar in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis ‘Synthesis, Characterisation and Biological Activity of Some Novel Schiff Bases and their Metal Complexation with Transition Metal Lons’, Aatif Amin in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics after approval of his thesis ‘Molecular Characterisation of Microorganisms to Detoxify Mercury Pollutants and their Role in Enhancing Plant Growth’ and Arslan Sarwar in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics after approval of his thesis ‘Isolation and Identification of Causative Agent of Potato Common Scab and Characterisation of Effective Antagonistic Bacteria as Biological Control of Disease’.

pharmacy moot: Punjab University College of Pharmacy in collaboration with various institutions will organise two-day GRIP’s international conference on Pharmaceutical and Biochemical Sciences, Research, Oncology & Cancer Sciences, Food-Agricultural Sciences and Technology along with an exhibition for instruments/ technology/ community health services by national and international organisations from January15-16 at PU’s Faisal Auditorium and Expo Centre Lahore. An inaugural ceremony will be held on Tuesday (today) at 9 am at Punjab University, Faisal Auditorium. PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar will be the chief guest on the occasion.