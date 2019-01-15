269 arrested in raids on drug peddlers, gamblers

LAHORE: Police in their crackdown on drug peddlers and gamblers arrested 269 people in two days. DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir had directed all Divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to initiate grand operations against the criminals, particularly drug peddlers involved in selling narcotics around educational institutions. Police arrested 104 drug peddlers in its action in various areas of the city. City Division Police arrested 21, Cantt Division 22, Civil Lines Division 08, Sadar Division 12, Iqbal Town Division 13 where as Model Town Division Police arrested 28 drug peddlers during their crackdown. Police recovered 50-gm Ice, 1.2kg heroin, more than 33-kg charas, 3.5-kg bhang, 124 litres of liquor and 300 pills from the criminals. Moreover in its action against gamblers, City Division Police arrested 19, Cantt Division 58, Civil Lines Division 35, Sadar Division 07, Iqbal Town Division 12 and Model Town Division arrested 34 gamblers from different areas of the city. Police also recovered Rs 3 lakh and 86 thousand from the criminals.

DIG Operations Waqas Nazir said police are implementing zero tolerance policy against the criminals particularly drug peddlers. Separately, City Division Police in continuation of its awareness campaign against narcotics, organised lectures in different educational institutes of the city.

DSP Shafiq Abad Ghayyas ud Din and SHO Shafiq Abad Inspector Muhammad Rafique delivered lectures to the students, teachers and administration of the educational institutions. DSP Shafiq Abad Ghayyas ud Din informed the students about dangerous effects of narcotics.