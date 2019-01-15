Shalimar Gardens hydraulic tank restored

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has restored the hydraulic tank of the Shalimar Gardenss to its original position and the surrounding area has been converted into green area.

This was revealed by LDA’s Chief Engineer Mazhar Khan while giving project briefing to Sayed Zahid Hussain, Chairman Special Committee of Experts constituted by the Supreme Court in OLMT-Project case here Monday.

The judge visited the project along with Zahid Hussain Gondal, Punjab Archaeology Department Director General (Coordinator), Professor Dr Asadullah Qazi, Member, Mazhar Hussain Khan, Chief Engineer, LDA, Hammad-ul-Hasssan, PD, Salman Hafeez G.M NESPAK, Professor (R) Khurshid Ahmed, Visiting Professor National College of Arts, Dr Rizwan Riaz, Assistant Professor UET, Maqsood Ahmed Malik, Deputy Director Archaeology, members Special Team of Experts and Technical Committee of Experts, Raja Tariq Nazir, Independent Conservation Engineer and M Naeem Iqbal, Project Director Archaeology.

The team visited Shalimar Gardenss, Buddu Ka Aawa, Gulabi Bagh and Lakshmi Building where LDA chief engineer briefed the delegation about the progress of work on the project. The LDA’s chief engineer and GM NESPAK also gave briefing to the chairman and the members regarding directions of the Supreme Court regarding the structure on the southern side of the Shalimar Gardenss and construction of wall to camouflage the gardens.

They revealed that Hydraulic Tank of the Shalimar Gardens has been restored, as far as possible, to its original position and the surrounding area has been converted into green area. They added that decorative motifs of Shalimar Gardens have been replicated on the train station of Shalimar Gardens to create harmony.

The chairman emphasised that these monuments are our national heritage and optimum efforts should be made for the protection and preservation of these monuments strictly in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court in the aforesaid judgment.

The chairman directed for proper maintenance and upkeep of Hydraulic Tank. The team then visited Buddu ka Aawa, another monument. The chairman noticed that maintenance of this monument is not up to the mark. Thus it was directed that the monument be properly maintained by preventive conservation. Gulabi Bagh Gateway, another monument, was found to have been properly maintained. The chairman commended the efforts of the Archaeology Department for blocking unauthorised openings in this monument.