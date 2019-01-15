Home Dept ordered to decide TLP cases in 3 days

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Monday directed Punjab home department to decide within three days applications challenging the detention of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leaders and workers.

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi was hearing a number of identical petitions against the detention of the leaders and workers of the religio-political party. During the hearing, additional home secretary Fazeel Asghar told the court that 682 people were detained in Punjab for their involvement in violent protests led by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan against acquittal of Christian lady Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case.

An additional advocate general argued that the petitioners could approach the home department against the detention of their party workers. The additional advocate general pointed out that most of the petitioners did not approach the department and directly moved the court.

At this, the judge referred the petitions to the home department with a direction to decide the same strictly in accordance with law within three days. Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi observed that matter pertained to liberty of people and delinquents will have to face the consequences.