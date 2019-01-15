close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

Cold wave to prevail

Lahore

LAHORE: Cold weather continued to prevail in the city here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry/partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

No rainfall was recorded in any city across the country. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Astore where mercury dropped to -15°C while at Skardu and Kalam it was -13°C, Bagrote -11°C, Gupis and Malam Jabba -09°C, Hunza and Quetta -08°C, Kalat and Dir -06°C, Rawalakot, Chitral and Drosh -05°C, Kakul -04°C and Murree -03°C. In Lahore, minimum temperature also dropped to 5°C and maximum was 19.5°C.

