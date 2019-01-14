11 hurt in Indian forces live fire in IHK

SRINAGAR: At least 11 civilians were injured after the Indian forces fired live ammunition and pellets at protesters in Sugan village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district even as multiple rounds of funeral prayers were held for martyred Kashmiri youths Zeenatul Islam and Shakeel Ahmad Dar in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Five rounds of funeral were held for Zeenatul Islam and four rounds for Shakeel Ahmad Dar. The youth were martyred by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Yaripora area of Kulgam district on Saturday.

The troops had blocked all roads leading to the native villages of the martyrs to prevent the mourners from attending their last rites. However people defying restrictions reached the villages. The youth were buried in their ancestral villages amid high pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Meanwhile 11 people including a woman were injured when troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on mourners. The injured woman was identified as Shokhi Jan. Four mourners with pellet injuries one in eye were admitted to Zainapora hospital while three injured including the woman were brought to district hospital Shopian for treatment.

Another five, three with bullet and two with pellet injuries, were brought to district hospital Pulwama. Later three of them who were hit with bullets in head and legs were shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

On the other hand complete shutdown was observed in south Kashmir on Sunday against the martyrdom of Zeenatul Islam and Shakeel Ahmad Dar. All the shops business establishments were closed in Pulwama and Tral areas of south Kashmir.

The authorities suspended train services between Banihal and Srinagar apprehending eruption of anti-India protests against the killings.