Mon Jan 14, 2019
January 14, 2019

Rana says NAB biased towards PML-N

National

INP
January 14, 2019

FAISALABAD: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah while accusing the NAB being biased said if former Punjab chief minister and party president Shahbaz Sharif can be arrested then why Prime Minister Imran Khan and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak could not be detained.

Talking to media Sunday in Faisalabad, he alleged that the anti-graft watchdog’s role is biased and the institution is only taking action against his party leaders.

