Maulana Hamdullah Jan laid to rest in Swabi

SWABI: Noted religious scholar Maulana Hamdullah Jan was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Dagai village in Razar tehsil here on Sunday.

The funeral was attended by numerous religious scholars, politicians and people from other walks of life.

According to his family, he was born in 1914, the year when the First World War broke out. He died at the age of 105 in a private hospital in Peshawar where was under treatment. Maulana Hamdullah Jan received his early religious education from his father Allama Abdul Hakeem and uncle Maulana Sadeeq, both being prominent religious scholars. Later, he completed his religious education from different religious institutions, including Darul Uloom Deoband, India. The Maulana was highly respected in Afghanistan and he once visited Kabul when he was invited by the Taliban in 1997. He also had his students among the Taliban. He was in favour of the Islamic system and always upheld Islamic teachings. He was patron-in-chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and contested general elections from then NA-8, Swabi, but lost by a narrow margin. Meanwhile, the condolence messages poured in from different political and religious leaders.The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Qaumi Watan Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.