close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

Funds sought for Lakki city beautification

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

LAKKI MARWAT: Local government representatives have asked the provincial government to spend a major chunk of the funds under the beautification project in Lakki city.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, PTI district councillor Shafqatullah Khan and former councillor Muhammad Iqbal Khan Khoidadkhel praised Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan for getting sanctioned Rs1 billion from the provincial government for the beautification of Lakki Marwat.

They said that besides giving a new facelift to urban locality, the implementation of the project would help to enlist Lakki Marwat in developed districts of the province.

The local bodies’ members hoped that besides installation of streets lights, the residents of Lakki would also see improvement in drainage and sewerage system.

They said under beautification project urban roads and footpaths will be constructed in Lakki city and added that the project if implemented in letter and spirit, would ensure a clean and healthy environment for the people. They asked the government to implement the project through local government representatives of urban locality as they knew people’s problems.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan