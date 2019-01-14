Two govt officers, contractor booked for corruption

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) authorities Sunday arrested two officers and a contractor for corruption and embezzlement in the construction of a road at Narowal. ACE Regional Director Sheikh Farid said that several citizens gave applications to the ACE, complaining that contractor Ghulam Nabi, in connivance with the XEN Highway Mian Azhar Latif and SDO Highway Khalid Iqbal, used substandard material in the construction of Zafarwal Bambo Road which caused great loss to the government exchequer. When the ACE got the road samples examined from the laboratory, allegations against them were proved true and ACE team arrested all three accused.

Youth killed in accident: A youth was killed in an accident on GT Road near Gakhar Mandi. Reportedly, Sultan was going on a motorcycle. When he reached near Gakhar Mandi, he collided with other motorcyclists. As a result, he was injured. He succumbed to injuries on way to a hospital.