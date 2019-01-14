Govt to take action against sugar mills mafia

LAHORE: The government will take action against sugar mill owners not timely paying sugarcane price to farmers.

This was stated by Adviser to Prime Minister Aun Chaudhry while talking to the media during his visit to Nankana Sahib on Sunday. He vowed that the government would not succumb to any political pressure in this regard. He said the PM had already issued directions to take strict action against the sugar mill owners not paying timely price to farmers and also involved in using underweight scales.

Earlier, district administration officials briefed Aun about the problems being faced by farmers, particularly the sugarcane growers. Aun said that on the directions of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers and members of Punjab Assembly were visiting various districts to get information about discriminatory attitude of the sugar mills mafia towards the farmers. He said the Nankana Sahib district administration had registered cases against 43 accused involved in using underweight scales while purchasing sugarcane and arrested 28 of them.