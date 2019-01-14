‘75pc gas being supplied to domestic consumers in Lahore region’

LAHORE: Amid peak winter demand as per government’s instructions, 75 percent of available gas is being supplied to domestic sector in Lahore Regions of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL). According to a spokesman for SNGPL, 75 percent of available gas is being supplied to domestic sector in Lahore Regions of SNGPL to meet the demand; despite this, some areas are facing problem of low gas pressure caused by increasing trend of using suction pumps/compressors. In order to provide gas to all the domestic consumers, SNGPL vigilance teams have taken action against consumers using gas suction devices/compressors. SNGPL Lahore has deputed six teams working round-the-clock for taking action against compressor use. The operation has been carried out all over Lahore region, particularly in Chungi Amar Sadhu, Green Town, Kot Lakhpat, Township, Wapda Town, Johar Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Gulberg, Icchra, Sanda, Garhi Shahu, Walled City and other areas of Lahore. The connections which have been disconnected due to use of compressor will be reinstated after winter season. The operation against compressor will be continued until the stoppage of such violations, the spokesman concluded.