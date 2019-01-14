Funds for Lakki city beautification sought

LAKKI MARWAT: Local government representatives have asked the provincial government to spend a major chunk of the funds under the beautification project in Lakki city.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, PTI district councillor Shafqatullah Khan and former councillor Muhammad Iqbal Khan Khoidadkhel praised Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan for getting sanctioned Rs1 billion from the provincial government for the beautification of Lakki Marwat.

They said that besides giving a new facelift to urban locality, the implementation of the project would help to enlist Lakki Marwat in developed districts of the province. The local bodies' members hoped that besides installation of streets lights, the residents of Lakki would also see improvement in drainage and sewerage system.