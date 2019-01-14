Police complaint cell set up in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Mansehra Police has established a complaint cell to ensure a quick response to complainants in the district. "It has been happening for the first time that this complaint cell would be supervised by a high-ranking police official," Mukhtar Khan, the additional superintendent of police told reporters after inaugurating the cell here on Sunday. He said that complaints would be received in writing directly, and through SMS at the newly established cell.

"On receiving complaints, we would initiate the process forthwith to dispense speedy justice to the complainants," the official said. He said drastic changes were incorporated in existing policing system and establishment of such complaint cell across the province was part of it.