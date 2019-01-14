100 beds each for paeds, gynae wards being arranged at HFH

Rawalpindi: Through readjustment of wards, 100 beds each for paediatrics and gynaecology wards of Holy Family Hospital are being arranged on urgent basis while as many as 50 incubators, 60 baby carts and 10 baby warmers would be provided to paeds department to improve patient care.

To resolve the issue of shortage of staff, a total of 850 vacant seats of doctors and other staff would be filled and in this regard, a summary has been sent to the Punjab chief minister. This was stated by the Federal Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani in a press conference held here at Holy Family Hospital on Sunday evening.

The minister said that a total of 200 beds are being arranged, 100 for paeds and 100 for gynae wards of the hospital to accommodate patients properly while renovation works is also being initiated to improve services at the hospital.

As many as 100 bathrooms would be renovated while 180 new employees would be inducted to improve sanitation at the HFH, said the minister. He added he has also asked the Punjab government to work for provision of medicines to patients at the hospital on consistent basis. I hope the problem would be resolved shortly, he said.

He said within three days, shelter home at the HFH would be established for accommodation of attendants of patients where the poor attendants would be provided meal twice a day while other work regarding readjustment of wards would hopefully be completed within a week.

He said the ward at the Department of Infectious Diseases is being given to paeds department while offices of consultants and like space would be converted into ward for gynaecology department.