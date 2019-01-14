Sikh community celebrates : Guru Gobind Singh’s birthday

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The Sikh community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday celebrated the 352nd birthday of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th and last Sikh Guru and founder of Khalsa Panth.

The celebration had commenced on Friday at Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh Sahab at Mohalla Jogan Shah in Dabgari locality. The three-day event was organized by Department of Hajj, Auqaf, Religious & Minority Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Guru Gobind is known to Sikhs as Guru Gobind Singh Prakash or the dawn of light. He was born on 5th January 1666 and was the 10th Sikh Guru, a spiritual master and a philosopher. On the first day, the procession was marked by the rendering of divine hymns by Sikh community including men, women and youth.

Over 5000 Sikh devotees from across the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took part in the procession. Heavy police contingents were deployed to ensure foolproof security to the most important festival of the Sikh faith. On this occasion, Member Provincial Assembly Ravi Kumar said such events would build an understanding of traditions and beliefs of minorities.

The MPA Ravi Kumar also paid tributes to slain PTI leader Soran Singh and said that his services would always be remembered. Another minority MPA from Kalash valley in Chitral, Wazirzada, said that celebrations of the festivals of minorities would help spread love and peace. He maintained that all the minorities were allowed to practice their faith freely.

Secretary for the Religious Affairs Hidayat Jan stated that department had allocated budget for religious festivals of minorities of the province.