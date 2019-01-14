Nobody can stop me from performing Umrah: Sindh CM

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said nobody could stop him from going to Saudi Arabia, Iran or Iraq for performing religious rituals despite having his name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Talking to media persons while attending the wedding ceremony of the son of PPP’s Sukkur President and former MPA Syed Javeed Shah, the Sindh CM, Syed Murad Ali Shah, said there was no ban on any of the federal ministers to visit Sindh. He said Imran Khan is the prime minister and if he wants to visit the Mahar Palace, Ghotki, his party the PPP or Sindh government has no issue at all.

The Sindh CM said the government is ready to deal with conspirators and anarchists with iron hand as it was determined to serve the people. He categorically rejected any threat of the governor’s rule or in- house change in the province, terming that it is the people’s prerogative to change the government through the ballot.

Meanwhile, Murad Ali Shah advised the media not to promote unpleasantries of the federal ministers, rather discuss issues. He asserted the conspirators could not succeed in their bid to topple the provincial government through governor’s rule or in-house change.

The Sindh CM asked the federal ministers why were they afraid of him and what is the reason not complying with the Supreme Court’s remarks to stop NAB from exploiting citizens’ self respect. He said the police and the Rangers have almost eliminated terrorism and extremism from the Sindh province.

While talking about the extension of military courts, Shah said the PPP has a clear stance regarding the issue. He further said no one could stop him to make official visits to foreign countries because the Constitution allows him to visit anywhere officially or personally.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the names of Billawal Bhutto Zardari and CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah were not removed from the ECL despite the SC’s remarks to stop exploiting people. The provincial minister said the federal government has attacked the Supreme Court by not complying with the court’s remarks. He proposed to register a contempt case against PM Imran Khan and his cabinet for not removing the names of the PPP leadership.

Nasir Hussain Shah said the meeting of GDA at Khangarh would not reflect the popularity of the PPP, rather the GDA gathering was a bunch of politically oppressed as the masses had rejected them during the general elections. He said Murad Ali Shah would continue as the chief minister.The provincial minister said PM Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan made assets from NUML university and Shaukat Khanam Memorial Trust. He added that there should not be any double standards for the opposition and the treasury. Nasir said the PTI seemed the worst political party, then there was the PML-N.