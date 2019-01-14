close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

Police complaint cell in DI Khan

Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Regional Police Officer (RPO), Dera Ismail Khan Range, has inaugurated a complaint cell to facilitate the people. Talking to reporters on Sunday, RPO Dar Ali Khattak said the complaint cell was set up on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud. He said that cops would man the complaint cell round-the-clock to receive complaints from people. The official said the complaint cell would remain open on Sundays as well.

