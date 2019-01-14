Zim’s India tour in doubt

HARARE: The announcement of the dates for this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) has put Zimbabwe’s tour of India in March in doubt, and the visit may be restructured, postponed or even cancelled entirely.

While no dates had been settled upon for Zimbabwe’s visit, the tour was scheduled to take place at some point in March, and include a Test and three One-Day Internationals.

However, India’s tour of Australia and New Zealand concludes on 10 February, after which Australia’s trip to India for two T20Is and five ODIs runs from 24 February to 13 March.