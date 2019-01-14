POA lifts ban on Rana Mujahid

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) General Council has lifted the ban on Olympian Rana Mujahid, enabling the former secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to actively participate in the sports administration.

Lt General (r) Arif Hasan told ‘The News’ on Sunday that on the recommendations of POA Executive Committee, Rana Mujahid was cleared of suspension.

“The house has decided to lift the ban on Rana Mujahid. He can now actively participate in the sports administration,” the POA president said.

The POA imposed ban on Rana a few years back after his active participation in the breakaway illegal national Olympic body headed by Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) President Maj Gen (r) Akram Sahi. Rana was the only member of the breakaway faction who was banned following his apparent misconduct.

Rana later not only tendered apology but also distant himself from the unlawful Olympic Committee headed by Lt Gen (r) Akram Sahi.

“I am really thankful to Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan and all the POA General Council and Executive Council members for accepting my apology. I ensure all the members to follow the POA discipline in letter and spirit,” Rana when approached said.

Meanwhile, the POA General Council that met in Lahore the other day expressed its pleasure over Supreme Court’s recent decision in which the august court confirmed POA status as a private entity.

“Supreme Court decision is a victory of POA’s long standing claim. All the members have expressed their gratitude over the landmark judgment,” Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, secretary POA, said.

He also revealed that Balochistan government is to hold an important meeting of all stakeholders within next fortnight to decide on the dates and timings of the National Games to be held in Quetta.

“The final dates of the much-awaited Games are to be decided within next two weeks,” Khalid said. The Ski Federation’s request to change the name to Winter Sports Federations was sent back to their general council and international body with which it is affiliated. “The federation should first get the required approval from its general council and international body with which it is affiliated.”

Meanwhile, the POA president informed that all federations have been directed to make necessary changes according to International Olympic Committee (IOC) requirements. “The necessary changes should be made in accordance with the IOC Vision 2020. POA has already adopted the constitutional changes accordingly.”

The POA has also decided to raise the POA Academy where the budding athletes would be trained. “Kamran Lashari will head the academy and is to look after the necessary establishment.”

Arif Hasan said that no Task Force on Sports representative had contacted POA. “We have not been approached so far. We believe that what they are doing would be in the best interest of the country’s sports.”